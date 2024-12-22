Syndication: The Enquirer

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonnito paid homage to NFL great Marshawn Lynch recently. Bonnito hit the crotch-grab celebration that Lynch famously hit following his legendary ‘BeastQuake’ run in the NFL Playoffs over a decade ago.

The NFL said “no” to the tribute and punished Bonnito in the process.

This week, the league fined Bonnito four figures according to Pro Football Talk. The NFL hit Bonnito with a $8,791 fine, the first-time offender’s standard penalty.

Lynch hit the famous celebration during the 2010 NFC Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints. The ‘BeastQuake’ is one of the most unforgettable plays in modern NFL history. It only foretold what was to come for the Seahawks, who later went on to win their first Super Bowl during the 2012-13 season.

But the NFL won’t tolerate the celebration even if it is affectionately remembered.

Bonnito isn’t the only NFL player to recently pay homage to Lynch with that celebration. Detroit Lions star Jameson Williams pulled it off in November, and was fined a higher amount since he was a repeat offender.

The NFL’s crusade against celebrations is of course petty. But that hasn’t stopped them before and seemingly won’t stop them again.

We’ll see if Bonnito “learns his lesson” or if we’ll hear his name again after another celebration penalty.

[Pro Football Talk]