San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa caused quite a stir this weekend when he interrupted his teammates’ postgame television interview to show off his “Make American Great Again” hate to the camera in support of Donald Trump. But this certainly is not the first time he has gone viral for a controversial political opinion.

Back in 2016, when he was a freshman with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Nick Bosa certainly did not hold back his criticism of Colin Kaepernick as he called him “a clown” 0n Twitter in response to his protests during the national anthem.

The tweet was deleted leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft along with several other controversial posts. He was then selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers – where Kaepernick last played.

Bosa addressed the controversial tweet in his introductory press conference with the Niners back in 2019.

“It wasn’t directed towards (Kaepernick’s stance),” Bosa said back in 2019 according to ESPN. “It’s not like I’m saying his stance and what he was doing, that’s not what I was calling or talking about at all. It was just a specific thing that happened and me as a young kid a thought popping in my head and boom, decided to tweet it out. Bad decision. I respect what he’s done. If it empowers anybody then he’s doing a good thing. So, I apologize for that.”

Bosa promised to “grow up” and “learn a lot of new things” after being selected by San Francisco.

“I definitely made some insensitive decisions throughout my life and I’m just excited to be here with a clean slate,” Bosa said. “I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case but I think me being here is even better for me as a person because I don’t think there’s any city that you could really be in that would help you grow as much as this one will.

“I’m going to be surrounded by people, all different kinds, so I’m going to grow as a person and I’m going to be on my own. College, you have kind of like that support system around you. Now I’m here, I’m going to be on my own, I’m going to grow up, I’m going to learn a lot of new things.”

However, it’s clear that his political opinions have not changed all that much, leading many fans to recall his previous comments about Kaepernick after he displayed his MAGA hat this week.

“Thinks Kaepernick is a clown (his words). Hates players expressing themselves a certain way. But wears a MAGA hat on NBC, crashing an interview. It’s the hypocrisy, as always,” one person wrote on X.

“Nick Bosa is a clown hides behind his racist stunt then puts a different hat on and the Niners , NFL and himself won’t comment on it but you blackball Kaepernick for taking a kneel and Bolsa calls him a clown. What a joke,” another fan wrote.

“Anyone remember when Nick Bosa called Kaepernick a clown for taking a political stance. Imagine being this much of a hypocrite,” another fan added.

“Nick Bosa has previously called Colin Kaepernick a ‘clown’ for protesting against police brutality. Pretty clear who the actual clown is and always has been…” another fan said.

“Then, Nick Bosa calls Colin Kaepernick a ‘clown’ for peacefully protesting police brutality. Now, Nick Bosa crashes an interview, sporting a MAGA cap, after his 49ers beat the Cowboys on Sunday night football. This is rich, considering Nick Bosa supports a clown who incited an insurrection, which resulted in MAGA brutalizing police,” another person added.

Clearly, people are not at all happy with the Niners star.

