The New Orleans Saints will have a new head coach for the remainder of the season.

After suffering a seventh consecutive loss on Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints decided to part ways with head coach Dennis Allen.

“Dennis has been part of our organization for many years. He is highly regarded within the NFL. He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us. All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization,” New Orleans Saints team owner Gayle Benson said in a statement.

“However, this decision is something that I felt we needed to make at this time. I wish nothing but the best in the future for Dennis and his family. He will always be considered in the highest regard by me and everyone within our organization,” Benson continued.

With Allen out, the team now has a new head coach as the organization has announced that special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi as the team’s interim head coach.

Needless to say, the decision to go with Rizzi as the team’s head coach for the remainder of the season led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Congratulations Coach Rizzi!!! Go get em!!!” a fan wrote on social media.

“I don’t care about the rest of the season all that much, but I do care about beating the Falcons. Rizzi, just win this game on Sunday. I don’t care about draft status, winning percentages, none of that, but beat the Falcons. Who Dat,” another fan added.

“Don’t Sleep On Rizzi, He might be what the team needed. High Energy Guy, High Football IQ, Motivator, He was in the H.C. Mix when the team lost Sean Payton,” another fan added.

“Finally a guy with a pulse on the sidelines!” another fan added.

“Welcome! Hopefully you can turn the ship around a bit,” another fan added.

We’ll have to see how Rizzi performs in the role this season.

