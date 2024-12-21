Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) holds a towel over his face as he is escorted to the locker room following an injury during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have had a disaster of a season. The Browns are 3-11 heading into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and will be on their third starting quarterback of the year when Dorian Thompson-Robinson starts the game under center.

One Browns star is not shying away from the Browns needing to figure things out if they want to retain his services.

“Browns DE Myles Garrett said today that he wants to stay in Cleveland long-term, but the team has to have an immediate plan to win. He intends to make this clear during offseason discussions about his future, emphasizing that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild. Garrett said he wants the Browns to ‘illustrate’ that to him. ‘That would keep my mind at rest and settled. … There has to be a plan of action,’ reported NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Fans reacted to Garrett’s statement on social media.

“Gonna be tough to have an immediate plan to win while they’ve got $75M tied up in their bench-riding locker-room-cancer QB. They’re gonna have to make deep cuts to the offensive line just to stay below the salary cap, and then bring in some washed vet or poor young UDFA at QB,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“They tried everything bro. They paid all those bums that did nothing for you. All guaranteed contracts. There’s nothing left for you there. They went all in & failed,” another fan added.

“Myles Garret is just waiting to see who the Giants draft and then he will request a trade to a real organization with multiple championships,” one fan added.

“Unfortunately, this means they will move forward with Deshaun Watson. I’ve seen reports they planned to anyways, but I think most (if not all) Browns fans don’t want Watson back,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Garrett ends up in another city next season.