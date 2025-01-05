Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns capped off a disappointing season with a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, and Browns star Myles Garrett isn’t happy about it.

Heading into the game, Myles Garrett made it clear that he is not exactly pleased with the way things have gone in Cleveland, and he has no interest in being with the team if they are facing a rebuild in the coming seasons.

“I’m not trying to rebuild,” Garrett said according to The Spun. “I’m trying to win right now. And I want that to be apparent when the season is over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate, illustrate that for me so that can be something I can see in the near future. Because that’s all we want to do.”

While Garrett does not necessarily want to leave Cleveland, he acknowledges that he has to make the decision that is best for him.

“I want to stay loyal to a team that showed loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us,” Garrett continued. “So, if we have that alignment where this is something that is still possible in the near future — winning, going deep in the playoffs, putting a great defense out there … I think that would really keep my mind at rest and keep me settled.”

After Saturday’s blowout loss to the Ravens, Garrett didn’t exactly assure Browns fans that he was happy with the direction of the team.

In fact, during his postgame press conference, Garrett got brutally honest as he went as far as to suggest that this season was even more disappointing than the year the Browns didn’t win a single game.

“It’s probably a more disappointing season [than the Browns’ 0-16 season his rookie year] because of what we expected out of ourselves,” Garrett said.

Garrett said that the Browns “took a step or two back” this season.

He was also asked if his contract extension talks this offseason would hinge on those conversations he has with the Browns about their future. And he had a pretty blunt response.

“I mean, there’ll be something coming,” Garrett said.

Browns fans won’t exactly feel optimistic about these comments from Garrett.

