Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the feel-good story of the NFL this year.

Regardless of who is in at quarterback, or which players go down on the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers just keep winning football games. It seems not knowing the plays can’t stop Steelers’ players either.

Wide receiver Mike Williams, who Pittsburgh acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Jets, was inserted into the game after receiver Calvin Austin went down with an injury and wasn’t familiar with the Steelers’ plays. All that happened next was quarterback Russell Wilson telling Williams what route to run and then throwing him the game-winning touchdown, via Steelers reporter Chris Adamski.

All week after joining the Steelers, Mike Williams never ran the route that was his winning TD catch Sunday He was in because Calvin Austin was injured, so Russell Wilson literally told Williams where to line up what route to run that he did pic.twitter.com/wAmBCdAx8M — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 10, 2024

Fans reacted to the insane reveal on social media.

“Many were complaining that the steelers settled for Williams when they were interest in him since the off season. His skill set fits what Wilson does well very good,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The difference between Wilson and Rodgers is crazy. We’re told how no one likes Russell but Rodgers is beloved. Use your eyes when coming up with takes,” one fan added.

“In other words no other qb in the last 3 years wins us this game other than me unlimiteddddd,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Shout out to Rodgers not being able to find his groove with Williams just for Wilson to find it,” one fan added.

“Remember ca3 had rare success vs giants who are horrible. MW is 6.4 and belongs on field ca3 to practice squad. He is too small and light. Don’t care about wheels… rare moments only,” one fan added.

“So we had to watch them throw balls to Jefferson and Austin all game? He couldn’t have told Williams where to run the entire game? It gets so old watching coaches act like football is complicated,” one fan added.

“Mike Williams revival after Rodgers was trying to kill that man’s comeback is giving me joy man,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers finish considering the gauntlet in front of them, but right now they’re firing on all cylinders.