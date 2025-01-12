Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like the New England Patriots have found their next head coach.

After parting ways with head coach Jerod Mayo earlier this month, the New England Patriots have been in search of their next head coach, and it certainly sounds like it’s going to be Mike Vrabel.

According to a report from Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe, the Patriots are currently in contract negotiations with Mike Vrabel – the final step in the hiring process.

“The Patriots have entered contract negotiations with their lead head coaching candidate Mike Vrabel, according to a league source,” Yang wrote for the Boston Globe.

“Although a deal has yet to be finalized, Vrabel remains the favorite for New England’s head coaching opening after interviewing Thursday. The Patriots also interviewed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday, in addition to Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton on Tuesday. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn denied their initial request for an interview.”

Vrabel seems like a natural fit for the New England Patriots given his history with the team. Vrabel played for the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2008 where he won three Super Bowls under Bill Belichick.

Due to his success leading the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023, Vrabel has widely been considered one of, if not the top available coach this offseason.

During his time with the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel led the team to the playoffs three times in a row from 2019 to 2021, advancing as far as the AFC Championship game in 2019. Vrabel was also named the NFL Coach of the Year in 2021.

Obviously, the deal still needs to be finalized and Vrabel would have to sign the contract to become the team’s head coach, but it sounds like things are trending in that direction.