Sep 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fans before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are floundering. The Steelers lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, the team’s second consecutive loss.

All the momentum from the team’s 3-0 start seems to have faded. The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott were able to gash the Steelers’ defense, which was lauded as one of the league’s best through the first three games of the season, for multiple chunk plays.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held a press conference on Tuesday, where he addressed the explosive plays the Steelers let up, and he seems to be putting the blame on all the wrong parties.

“Some of it is Dak [Prescott] to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said, according to Steeler Nation.

“He’s very good with the ball in terms of seeing the full field and making good decisions and utilizing all of his eligibles. I thought also a component was that we didn’t manage communication well enough.

“I love Acrisure Stadium man, it is an asset to us – it makes things challenging for opposing offenses. But we respect it also because it makes things challenging from a communication standpoint oftentimes for us as a defense. And I didn’t think our communication at times was up to snuff, that was a component of it as well.”

It’s a bold move of Tomlin to point at the fans supporting the team for the defense’s struggles. Almost every other team in the league would love to have fans as supportive as Steelers fans.

The Steelers’ next game is on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, so perhaps the defense will fare better. Then again, Steelers fans are known to travel well.

[Steeler Nation]