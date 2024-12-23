Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Christmas Day is set to be a big one for the NFL. Four of the AFC’s best teams are gearing up to face each other.

The Houston Texans are playing host to the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to town. The games are must-win for all four teams involved,

Ahead of the massive matchup, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not shy away from what he had to say about Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who has had a disappointing season when gauged against the rest of his surefire hall-of-fame career.

“Can’t say enough about Kelce,” Tomlin said in a press conference.

“He is an unbelievably unselfish player,” Tomlin continued. “I don’t think that he gets enough credit for that.”

Mike Tomlin, Steelers head coach, talking about Travis Kelce "Can't say enough about Kelce, he is an unbelievably unselfish player. I don't think he gets enough credit for that" 🗣️ then lists all the things 87 does for the offence #chiefskingdom #chiefs #nfl #traviskelce pic.twitter.com/xDCUnk5T0m — 87KillaTrav (@87KillaT) December 22, 2024

Fans reacted to Tomlin’s statement on social media.

“Tomlin is probably my favorite head coach. Been doing a long time. Seems like good dude and I think his records with average teams is stellar,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you, Mr. Tomlin for saying that about Travis. I don’t think nearly enough commentators and others give him the credit for all he does on the field and for his teammates,” another fan added.

“Tomlin is good identifying the problems other players cause, it’s the solutions he comes up short on,” added one fan.

“Only smart ones understand what Travis doing in the field. Thats why he is guarded 2-3 players most of the time!” one fan added.

“Yup. Some games you are going to see a lot of catches but sometimes the TE job is to help others get open,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers can contain Kelce on Wednesday.