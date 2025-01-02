Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have fallen short of expectations this season. At 7-9, the Cowboys have already been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

A large part of the Cowboys’ struggles have come on account of injuries sustained to their star players. Still, many have called for the job of head coach Mike McCarthy in the wake of the season’s disappointments.

On Thursday, McCarthy spoke on the possibility of coaching his last game in Dallas this weekend.

“I’ll be honest with you, I go to the stadium much earlier this time in my career than I used to. I won a Super Bowl in that home locker room at AT&T Stadium,” McCarthy said according to the Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“So I have a very strong emotional attachment that it hits me every time I walk in there and every time I walk out. So, yeah, I’m definitely aware of it. I’m not thinking about it right now, but, yeah, I’m definitely in tune with that.”

Fans reacted to McCarthy’s statement on social media.

“I appreciate his fight to keep this locker room together hes done a good job. But he still needs to go. 2022 was my favorite season of his right behind 2023 but we need superbowls, not pro bowls, all pros, records,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Loved the hire at the time, thought he did a lot of good. Unfortunately clock management, penalties, discipline, and most obvious playoff success hasn’t gotten fixed. I’d like a new voice for next season,” added one fan.

“Jerry Jones emasculated him, he shouldn’t want to continue coaching here,” another fan added.

“His coaching issues for the Boys are more Jerruh’s fault than most of our coaches. How would like to coach this team w/ Jerruh breathing down your neck? Anything in life is hard to do with someone watching every move you make & criticizing it / changing up your plans midstream,” one an added.

“If your HC doesn’t deliver a trophy in the first 3-5 seasons it’s just not gonna happen. Time to get younger more innovative and disciplined,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Sunday is McCarthy’s final day at the helm.