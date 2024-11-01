Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are struggling this season. Dallas is 3-4 and losing ground quickly in the NFC East to the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

An undeniable part of the Cowboys’ struggles has been the play of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott has had trouble protecting the ball this season, throwing eight interceptions through seven games, which puts him on pace to throw a career-high number of picks.

It appears Prescott’s struggles have not gone unnoticed by his teammates. Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons hosts a podcast where Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs recently made a guest appearance. The pair of standout defensive players ranked their top ten quarterbacks in the NFL, and it’s a bad look for Prescott.

In a clip shared to Twitter, they completely give him the cold shoulder and refrain from listing him.

#Cowboys Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs didn't include their own QB, Dak Prescott, in their top 10 😬

(via:@BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/iCaDmwCP8s — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) October 31, 2024

Fans reacted to the diss on social media.

“Everyone saying “Well he isn’t right now” completely ignoring the fact they have Mahomes in there lol These dudes talk way too much. Just go to therapy,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Cause right now he’s not top ten. I drag athletes and talking heads for making hot takes but when they are truthful we drag them too. Got to be consistent. For context I’m a huge Dak fan,” one fan added.

“2 members of probably worst Defense in the NFL trashing their QB,” one fan added.

“When Dak stopped running as much he lost the major impact he had on a game,” one fan added.

“He has not played to the level of a top 5 QB this season. Granted a good deal of it isn’t his fault he’s had some very bad starts this year and the guys they named are all balling rn,” one fan said.

“Dak doesn’t have a flashy style of play, especially with so few explosive plays this season so he’s going to be overlooked,” one fan added.

The Cowboys will need to resolve their locker room issues if they want to turn their season around.