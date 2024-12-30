Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are having one of the most forgettable seasons in franchise history. Injuries have cost Dallas a chance at being competitive this season, and Sunday perfectly encapsulated the way Dallas’ season has gone this year.

Forced to start backup quarterback Cooper Rush due to a season-ending injury to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys lost 41-7 to their bitter rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Star pass rusher Micah Parsons discussed the game afterward, and fans can’t believe what Parsons had to say. In a clip making the rounds on social media, while running through how things transpired, Parsons hinted that other than a few plays it was actually a very close game, despite what the score might indicate.

Micah Parsons said “if you take away the scoreboard the game would have been close” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l7iMvSYLOV — YouTuber: Eagle AL (@kb_973) December 30, 2024

Fans reacted to the clip on social media.

“Dallas had 5 turnovers and could not stop the Eagles second and third string QB from throwing TD’s while Saquon had over 160 yards,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“GUYS THE EAGLES WON THE SUPERBOWL IN 2022 IF YOU DONT LOOK AT THE SCOREBOARD,” another fan added.

“Micah’s game analysis is broken,” one fan added.

“Imagine having a brain that thinks, ‘BESIDE THE FIVE SCORE DIFFERENCE IT WAS A CLOSE GAME’ Hope he got an MRI before getting on the plane,” wrote someone else.

It’s becoming clear that Dallas needs a cultural reset in the locker room.