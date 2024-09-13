Tua Tagovailoa Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Thursday night contest between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills took a dark turn late in the game. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after taking a hit from Bills’ safety Demar Hamlin and it was a scary scene. Tagovailoa was in visible distress and his hand clenched up, causing other players on the field to immediately motion the medical team over to assist the downed player.

Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly after. Unfortunately, it wasn’t Tagovailoa’s first major head injury in a nationally televised game. Per Fox News, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about his quarterback’s safety after the game.

“I think from a medical standpoint, I don’t approach things that I’m far inferior of expertise. I’m just there to support my teammate, like I said,” McDaniel told reporters. “I think for me to go ahead and forecast things that I don’t know in my non-field of expertise, I don’t think that’s appropriate.

“I think we’ll find out some more information tomorrow in terms of where Tua’s at. He’ll be able to spend a good amount of time being evaluated, then we’ll have conversations and progress as appropriate. Like the rest of his teammates, who he went around the locker room and connected with as a leader, he was trying to keep the guys’ heads up, he’ll be in the office tomorrow to have the appropriate care.”

Social media was flooded with concern that it might be in Tagovailoa’s best interest to walk away from the sport for his health.

Hopefully, Tagovailoa is okay and able to make the best decision for himself and his family.

