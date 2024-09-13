Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Thursday night contest between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills took a dark turn late in the game. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after taking a hit from Bills’ safety Demar Hamlin and it was a scary scene. Tagovailoa was in visible distress and his hand clenched up, causing other players on the field to immediately motion the medical team over to assist the downed player.

Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly after. Unfortunately, it wasn’t Tagovailoa’s first major head injury in a nationally televised game. Per Fox News, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about his quarterback’s safety after the game.

“I think from a medical standpoint, I don’t approach things that I’m far inferior of expertise. I’m just there to support my teammate, like I said,” McDaniel told reporters. “I think for me to go ahead and forecast things that I don’t know in my non-field of expertise, I don’t think that’s appropriate.

“I think we’ll find out some more information tomorrow in terms of where Tua’s at. He’ll be able to spend a good amount of time being evaluated, then we’ll have conversations and progress as appropriate. Like the rest of his teammates, who he went around the locker room and connected with as a leader, he was trying to keep the guys’ heads up, he’ll be in the office tomorrow to have the appropriate care.”

Social media was flooded with concern that it might be in Tagovailoa’s best interest to walk away from the sport for his health.

Tua gets 93M no questions asked and probably 167M if he has to retire due to injury. He fought back from absolutely horrifying concussions to lead the league in passing and earn that contract from the Dolphins. He has to really consider hanging it up after tonight. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 13, 2024

Someone close to Tua needs to tell him that entire 212 million is guaranteed for injury The man is 26 years old & can live a long and normal life without getting any more brain damage Just take money & go lay on the beach in Hawaii man I fear his story is going to end badly pic.twitter.com/q7vQQhpPcK — Lenny (@LennyLeonardNYC) September 13, 2024

If Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t talked with Andrew Luck, he needs to. You can retire young due to injury from the NFL. Someone needs to tell him that. — Mark Lavis™ (@mark_lavis) September 13, 2024

it’s time tua gets sat down and has a real discussion about his football future because the frequency of these head injuries is terrifying. probably an overdue conversation. — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) September 13, 2024

Sad to see but as some point enough is enough. He needs to consider his life over football — 👑Vk18xNtr🐅 (@NithinVi18) September 13, 2024

This reminded me of the last time he suffered a severe concussion. I think it is time for him to hang up the cleats and worry about life after the #NFL — Off The Top Media (@OffTheTopMedia_) September 13, 2024

Hopefully, Tagovailoa is okay and able to make the best decision for himself and his family.

