The Miami Dolphins are in need of help at the quarterback position, and Adam Schefter thinks the team could consider bringing in a veteran quarterback to save the season.

Earlier this month, star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that will sideline him for at least four weeks after the team placed him on the IR. In his place, the Dolphins started backup quarterback Skylar Thompson, but he left Sunday’s game after suffering a rib injury.

As a result, ESPN insider Adam Schefter thinks that the Dolphins could and should consider acquiring a veteran quarterback from elsewhere.

“You still have to address the quarterback position before the season steps away. They have to be making calls,” Schefter said.

Schefter listed three quarterbacks he thinks the Dolphins could pursue through a trade, though he acknowledged that he didn’t know for sure whether or not they would plan to pursue these quarterbacks.

“I’d call Denver, and I’d say ‘What do you want for Zach Wilson?’ I would call Pittsburgh and I would say ‘What would you want for Russell Wilson?’ And I would call Cleveland and I would say ‘What do you want for Dorian Thompson-Robinson?'” Schefter said. “They have to save their season here. And it doesn’t look like they can.”

The Dolphins did sign veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad this month, but Schefter seems to think they need another option, too.

“To me, they have to look for another quarterback, too,” Schefter said.

We’ll have to see what they choose to do.

