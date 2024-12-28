Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are still capable of winning the NFC East after defeating their division rival Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. The Commanders will have to win out in order to have a shot at pulling the feat off.

Unfortunately, winning their final two games may be more difficult than the Commanders anticipated.

According to one prominent NFL insider, star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who the Commanders traded with the New Orleans Saints for, will be unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore is out for Sunday night vs. Atlanta because of his chronic hamstring issue. WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) is good to go,” reported NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

https:/twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1872750067217760427

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Why do I get the feeling the Saints won the Marshon Lattimore trade. Nothing but injuries —and PI calls on the rare occasion he’s on the field,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Tough one trading for a player and they can’t stay healthy,” wrote someone else.

“Marshon wasn’t even AP’s first choice. I think he got pressured from the fan base to make a move and it backfired so far,” added another fan.

“I maintain it was a horrible trade already injured couldnt play when arrived now out again,” one fan added.

“Expected, it’s the kind of injury that lingers. It’s important to just get him ready for the playoffs at this point,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lattimore is ready to go by the time the playoffs roll around.