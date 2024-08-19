Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert returned to practice for the team after missing all of the team’s training camp practices this month, but that was not the only quarterback news surrounding the team on Monday.

According to a report from league insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with veteran quarterback Max Duggan as they move close to their final regular season roster.

“The #Chargers are releasing QB Max Duggan, per source,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Duggan was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. Duggan spent the majority of the season on the team’s practice squad, but he was signed to the team’s active roster in December to help add depth after the season-ending injury to Herbert. During his time on the team’s active roster, Duggan did not appear in a single game for the team.

After his release, Duggan will now be a free agent and could sign with another team but there is also a chance he will remain with the team’s practice squad again this year.

