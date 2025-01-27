Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are looking to get things back on track after suffering the most stunning loss of the postseason. After a dominant regular season that saw the Lions win the NFC North for the second consecutive year and click the number one overall seed in the NFL for the first time in franchise history, the Lions earned a bye week during the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Unfortunately, the continuity offered by playing in the Wild Card round might’ve done the Lions some good. The team lost in the divisional round to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in a shocking upset.

The early exit was then followed by Detroit’s coaching staff being picked apart by rivals across the league, as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn both accepted head coaching roles with other teams, with other assistants either following them or taking promotions of their own with other franchises.

Now Detroit Lions head coach is working to rebuild his staff, and it appears he has his eyes set on the team’s next offensive coordinator.

“Lions are working to hire Broncos pass game coordinator Johnny Morton as their offensive coordinator and the coach to replace Ben Johnson, per sources. He is traveling to Detroit to meet with team. Morton worked in Detroit before and could soon be doing it again,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news of the Lions’ preferred replacement for Johnson on social media.

“Replacing Ben Johnson is make or break for Dan Campbell,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“he made bo nix play and win more than caleb williams despite throwing to the sutton and 3 local security guards at the nearest high school plus he’s very familiar with dan and the lions,” one fan added.

“Johnny Morton has previous experience with the Lions, but the NFL evolves quickly. Success will depend on whether he brings fresh ideas or sticks to old playbooks,” another fan added.

“Made Bo Nix look better than Caleb Williams with geriatric Josh Reynolds as his WR1 Love it!” one Lions fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Lions’ offense takes a step back without Ben Johnson.