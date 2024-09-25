Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

During Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders put backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell into the game in place of starter Gardner Minshew. But that doesn’t mean the team is making a change at quarterback.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced that the team has decided to stick with Gardner Minshew as the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“There’s no issue. Gardner Minshew is the quarterback,” Pierce said according to Pro Football Talk.

Minshew won the starting job over O’Connell during the offseason and started the first three games of the season for the Raiders.

After the team struggled on Sunday, O’Connell replaced Minshew in the lineup and led the team to a touchdown drive, leading to questions about whether or not Minshew would remain the starter.

Pierce was non-committal about the quarterback decision immediately after the game, leaving the door open for a possible change, but he seems to have made up his mind heading into this week’s game.

Minshew has largely played well during his first three games, completing 73.7 percent of his passes for 747 yards with three touchdowns. However, he has also thrown three interceptions.

We’ll have to see how he performs during this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

[Pro Football Talk]