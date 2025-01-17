Lamar Jackson

Many are expecting one of the most legendary NFL playoff games of all time to unfold this weekend. Buffalo, New York will be the host for the divisional round matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

The game will feature the league’s two frontrunners for MVP, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

In a media session leading up to the game, Jackson was asked if he gets together with Allen in the offseason. Jackson made it extremely clear he has not and has no such interest in doing so in the future.

“Do I see Josh Allen? I don’t know, I’ve probably seen Josh early on in my career, going to events, like around Super Bowl time and stuff like that,” Jackson said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“I don’t really chill with people in the offseason, especially not other quarterbacks. Don’t get me wrong, there’s no problem, but we’re competing against each other. I’m trying to beat you. I’m not trying to be your friend.”

Jackson was asked if he thought they’d always be compared with one another due to being drafted In the same class.

“No doubt, when we’re older, we’ll probably laugh about it, but right now it’s serious. I ain’t laughing with you.”

Sunday’s outcome will be sure to be legacy-defining for both quarterbacks.