Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes for a 48 yard touchdown against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens were able to easily cruise to a 31-2 win over the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. And in the midst of the excellent game, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson broke an NFL record that shows just how dynamic of an athlete he truly is.

Jackson has become one of the most accurate passers in all of football. But what has always set him apart from the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and other elite quarterbacks is his ability to create plays with his legs.

As a result, many have compared Jackson to the likes of Michael Vick as a runner. But now, he can claim that he is an even better runner than Vick.

Jackson rushed just four times on Wednesday but was incredibly efficient when he did look to create as a rusher, totaling 87 yards in large part thanks to a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

On his final run on the day, Jackson reached 6,110 rushing yards in his career, which surpasses Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

More impressively, Jackson did so in far fewer games than it took Vick to do, doing so in 102 games compared to Vick’s 143 games.

To even be named in the same category as Vick as a rusher from the quarterback position is a huge honor.

But considering Jackson is just 27 years of age, it’s quite likely that Jackson will be far and away the greatest quarterback rusher that the NFL has ever seen by the time his career is all said and done.

The Ravens as a team are rolling at the moment with three consecutive wins. But individually, Jackson is playing just about as well as anyone in the NFL.

This stat only further proves that to be true. So don’t be shocked to see Jackson right up in the conversation for MVP alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen when the regular season comes to an end.

[NFL on X]