Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

The Cleveland Browns season has been ugly, no question about it.

As the Browns entered another week with the worst record in the NFL, things seemed like they couldn’t get any worse. Miraculously, they did.

In the Browns’ most recent loss, Cleveland’s $230 million quarterback went down with an Achilles injury that has cost him his season. If that weren’t enough, there is a growing divide between the players and the fan base due to a large number of fans cheering for Watson’s injury.

While Watson won’t be back for a while, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he’d be the Browns starting quarterback again whenever he was healthy and ready to go.

“Obviously, I believe in Deshaun, but I also think it’s important to acknowledge that he just had a bad injury and a bad break for him and we’re feeling bad for him and know that he’ll bounce back but not getting into all those things down the road,” Stefanski responded in a video shared to Twitter by Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski still not prepared to commit to Deshaun Watson as their starter when he makes his full recovery: pic.twitter.com/p5DTETLdjI — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 21, 2024

Fans reacted to the response online.

“Did you really ask him about starting a guy out for the year with an injury? Come on already,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Thank God! It better be an open competition, but I suspect if that is the case Deshaun won’t want to be around the team. So they pay him the next two seasons to stay away and try and find an inexpensive stop-gap veteran QB and draft a QB to develop,” one fan added.

“I promise this is why athletes do not like most of the media members here,’ one fan said.

“A year from now we will be in the same place we were this year. Watson coming off a serious injury with limited training camp and no pre-season work. What would be any different than this year, except Watson is a year older?” one fan wanted to know.

“What do you mean STILL not prepared to commit to Watson, the injury happened yesterday? Also how could you commit to anyone coming off an Achilles tear, the recovery time is likely over a year!” one fan added.

It’s nasty in Cleveland right now and that’s putting things lightly.