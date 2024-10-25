Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs founds themselves in need of a new practice squad quarterback after the Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Bailey Zappe off of their practice squad earlier this week, and it sounds like they have decided to turn to a familiar face.

According to a report from Kansas City Chiefs beat writer Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, the Chiefs have signed a new quarterback as Chris Oladokun with be rejoing the team after drawing a lot of excitement from fans for his performances during preseason games.

“The Chiefs are reuniting with QB Chris Oladokun and signing him to the practice squad, per source. Oladokun’s return fills the spot left by Bailey Zappe signing with Cleveland,” Derrick said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

After he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Oladokun has since spent the vast majority of his professional career with the Chiefs. While he has not played in a regular season game, he has looked impressive during practice and games with his dual threat ability.

While Oladokun is not necessarily expected to play a big role for the team with Patrick Mahomes leading the way and backup Carson Wentz behind him, his signing still led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“We always like guys in the fold who know the system. I’m higher on Chris than most ppl are tho,” one fan wrote on X.

“I think this is an intel signing and nothing more, but I hope he gets his shot to play,” another fan added.

“Can he catch?” another fan joked, given the team’s lack of production at wide receiver.

“Veach making moves to make moves? What did KC get for Zappe, I wonder?” another fan asked.

“This is just a senseless move,” anotehr fan said.

“Y’all need to calm down and let the Chiefs do what they do. This isn’t their first rodeo,” another fan said.

We’ll have to see how Oladokun fares in Kansas City.

