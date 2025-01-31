Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed elite quarterback play in recent years, thanks mostly to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has already cemented himself as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history. However, it appears the team could be losing some key depth behind him.

Currently, veteran quarterback Carson Wentz serves as the backup to Mahomes in Kansas City. However, Wentz is only on a one-year contract with the team, which means that he’ll become a free agent after the season and could choose to leave the team and sign elsewhere.

That’s exactly what one NFL expert expects him to do.

NFL analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report expects that the Chiefs will lose Wentz this offseason as he seeks a different opportunity.

Instead of re-signing with Kansas City, Knox predicts that Wentz will land with the Minnesota Vikings as the backup for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“Carson Wentz may seem like an odd candidate to fill that role, but there are a couple of reasons why he would make sense. For one, he spent the 2022 season with Sean McVay and the Rams. Kevin O’Connell is a McVay disciple, so Wentz would likely enter the building with some system familiarity,” Knox wrote for Sports Illustrated earlier this season.

“Secondly, the soon-to-be 32-year-old shouldn’t be a threat to McCarthy. He’s firmly in the backup stage of his career and can focus on teaching the young signal-caller—and he should have plenty to teach.”

Wentz was originally selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent four full seasons as the starter before being benched in favor of Jalen Hurts midway through the 2020 season.

The following offseason, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he started all 17 games in 2021.

He then moved on to the Washington Commanders for the 2022 season, making seven starts, before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 as Matthew Stafford’s backup.

Now, it appears he’s once again expected to be on the move this offseason.