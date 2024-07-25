Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several years, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals have formed quite a strong rivalry thanks to their high-profile matchups in the playoffs featuring superstar quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. And apparently, that rivalry has gotten to the point that one Bengals star won’t even say Mahomes’ name.

During a recent interview on the NFL Network, Cincinnati Benglas star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase refused to say the name of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, even though he was willing to “give credit where it’s due.”

“I’m not saying him. I give credit when it’s due, but I’m not saying his name,” Chase said according to Pro Football Talk. “I’m not saying his name, brother. I’m sorry.”

Obviously, Chase cannot deny Mahomes’ greatness. But he is still not going to say his name.

“I’m not saying that guy’s name. He’s good, he’s amazing, he’s good — I’m not going to lie. I’m salty, though. I’m a little salty. Two years in a row. I’m putting Burrow first,” Chase said.

Needless to say, Chiefs fans were not happy with Chase for his refusal to say Mahomes’ name.

Clearly, this is just another chapter in what is becoming a strong rivalry between these two teams.

