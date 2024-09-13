Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals found themselves on the wrong end of week one’s largest upset. The Bengals fell to the new-look New England Patriots 16-10 at home, but that hasn’t done much to the confidence levels in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking to get their season back on track, and they know they’ll have to get through the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in order to do that.

Unlike the Bengals, the Chiefs started their season in the win column, defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the first game of the NFL season. A huge highlight for the Chiefs was rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who found his way into the end zone twice in his professional debut.

But it doesn’t seem everyone is very impressed with Worthy.

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was asked what Worthy brought to the table, and he didn’t mince words.

“Speed. That’s about it. He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can’t do much else, so that’s about it,” Taylor-Britt said.

“Speed … He can run straight.” — Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt, on what Xavier Worthy adds to the KC Chiefs offense#Bengals #Chiefs@WCPO pic.twitter.com/E6BDEE7ZZj — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 11, 2024

It’s good for the Bengals that their players aren’t lacking confidence, but after missing the playoffs last seasons it might not be a good idea to poke the bear as it goes for its third straight Lombardi trophy.

[Caleb Noe]