Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields has served as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first five games of the season after Russell Wilson suffered a calf injury. But even though Wilson is now healthy, it sounds like the team has decided to stick with Fields.

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced that Justin Fields will remain the team’s starting quarterback this weekend.

Russell Wilson, however, is healthy and will be his backup.

“Mike Tomlin says that Russell Wilson will be active on Sunday as the backup. Justin Fields will start,” Farabaugh said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, this is a pretty significant decision from the Steelers.

Fields has served as the starting quarterback for the team for the first five games of the season. After leading them to a 3-0 record, the team has lost the past two games with Fields under center.

It’s not clear who the Steelers will choose as their quarterback for the rest of the season, but Fields will at least get to start this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

We’ll have to see how Fields performs.

[Nick Farabaugh]