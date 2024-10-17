Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to go with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback this week as they replace Justin Fields, who started the first six games of the season for the team. And during a press conference on Thursday, Fields offered his reaction.

While many fans saw this as a shocking decision considering Justin Fields has played well and led the team to a 4-2 record with 10 touchdowns and just one interception, Fields does not necessarily see it that way.

During his press conference this week, Fields did not hold back his true thoughts on the situation as he revealed that he does not think he played well enough to keep the job.

“I don’t think I played good enough if I’m being real with you,” Fields said during his press conference.

“If I’m being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of (question) who should be playing who should not.”

Fields acknowledged that the team did win a few games with him at quarterback, but he still thinks he could be better individually.

“At the end of the day, we got a few wins and of course, I am glad about that. But there are areas that I can get better at and I am going to continue to work on those and continue to get better,” Fields said.

Through six games this season, Fields is averaging 184 yards per game. He’s totaled 10 touchdowns – five through the air and five on the ground. But it seems like the team is giving Russell Wilson a chance now.

Wilson won the job in preseason camp but missed the first six games of the season as a result of a calf injury.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin remained non-committal about who would serve as the team’s quarterback when Wilson was healthy, but now he has made his decision.

Fields is clearly handling the decision with grace.

We’ll have to see how Wilson performs.

