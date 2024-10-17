Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2 and tied for first place in the AFC North, but that apparently isn’t good enough.

All signs seem to point towards Justin Fields losing his job to veteran quarterback Rusell Wilson despite accounting for 10 touchdowns this season and having the Steelers in prime position to make a playoff run.

Fields was asked about his thoughts on the matter Thursday and was surprisingly candid on the situation.

“I mean, I don’t think I’ve played good enough if I am being real with you,’ Fields said, via Steelers insider Mark Kaboly.

“If I am being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough I don’t think there would be any sort of who should be playing and who should not.

“At the end of the day, we got a few wins and of course, I am glad about that but there are area that I can get better at and I am going to continue to work on those and continue to get better.”

Fields is showing an unbelievable amount of maturity in the situation for a young quarterback, and fans are noticing.

“LEADER. Great display of maturity as well. Justin has been awesome in so many ways,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Yeet! He’s got a good chance of being the definitive Head of The Steelers QB table next year and beyond,” said another.

“Going from Kenny Pickett to Justin Fields is night and day. Pickett would be pouting bc he’s a first round pick and thinks he should just be QB1 for that reason. Fields has done more for the team in 6 games than Pickett did in 2 seasons,” one fan added.

“Would love to see him be our future. Sounds like a great leader and takes accountability. Unlike Mr Pickett last year,” another person added.

It’s clear Fields has the right mindset to be great. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets another opportunity.

[Mark Kaboly]