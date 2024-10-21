Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling, but that all might be in jeopardy now.

The Chiefs offense has yet to reach its full potential, with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing an uncharacteristically high number of interceptions so far this year. According to one NFL insider, things are going to get even harder for the Kansas City offense.

Prominent league insider has reported that receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has already been ruled out for Kansas City’s next game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Another receiver injury: #Chiefs HC Andy Reid said JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 8 vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/EcOeeFVn2r — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2024

It’s a massive blow to the Chiefs’ passing attack, which is already without receiver Rashee Rice for the season, and trying to stay afloat despite decreased production from tight end Travis Kelce. Fans were quick to react online.

“This is bad bad,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Chiefs can field a roster of 52 preseason releases plus Mahomes and still win by 20,” one fan added.

“The chiefs injury luck this year is the worst in the NFL,” one fan said.

“Juju hurt? I’m shocked,” a fan added sarcastically.

“I am telling you they will be trading for a guy this week. No doubt in my mind. Hopkins incoming,” a fan added.

“The Chiefs need to make a trade at WR. Although I don’t see it happening this week,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Chiefs try to add another weapon in the trade market, or if they just stick to their guns because they seem to be able to win regardless of injury luck.