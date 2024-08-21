Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Just three years ago, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen was the second highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. But after several quarterbacks around the country received new contracts over the past few years, he now doesn’t even crack the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks. But it doesn’t sound like he’s too worried about it.

During a recent interview, Josh Allen did not hold back his true thoughts on his contract situation with the Buffalo Bills as he made it clear that he’s “got no problem” with his current contract, knowing he’ll likely get a new one eventually.

“Listen, everyone’s going to have their day,” Allen said Tuesday according to Jonah Bronstein of WIVB. “I’m happy that everyone’s getting what they’re worth, right? And I think that as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market.

“I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now. And, you know what, I had my day a couple years ago, and I’m sure someday I’ll have it again. But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that’s playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Allen is one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the league. When it comes time to negotiate a new contract, he’ll surely be rewarded for it. But for now, he’s content.

