For the first time in over three decades, the Washington Commanders will compete in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. And in anticipation of the game, the last coach to get them to this position will be in attendance.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has completely turned life around for the city of Washington, becoming just the sixth quarterback to ever get their respective team to a Conference Championship Game.

The way he has done so is perhaps as impressive as any quarterback ever, putting up 45 points against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round to reach this point.

Former Commanders head coach Joe Gibbs, who of course famously won three Super Bowls for the organization in his 12-year tenure with the organization, may just be their good luck charm throughout their playoff run.

Gibbs was in attendance for the team’s win over the Lions last week. And on Wednesday, Gibbs told Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in Washington that he would be in attendance for Sunday’s Commanders-Eagles matchup as well.

“Joe Gibbs just told us he will be at the NFC Championship game on Sunday cheering on the Commanders in Philly,” wrote Paulsen in a post on X. “Gibbs was in Detroit for the win last week. The HOGS are bringing their good luck charm back on the road this week.”

Sunday’s matchup profiles to be a very interesting game. Particularly because these two teams have already faced off twice this year as NFC East rivals.

The two teams split the first two matchups, with the Eagles winning in Week 11 while the Commanders won in Week 16.

Despite how competitive the two teams have been, the Commanders currently sit as 6-point underdogs on the majority of sportsbooks. So clearly, the Commanders still have plenty to prove to the world.