Joe Burrow has had nearly a year to recover after suffering a season-ending wrist injury last November, but Burrow claims that he’s still not back to 100 percent health.

During a recent press conference, Joe Burrow said that as a result of the wrist injury, he is still not able to throw the ball the way he would like.

“I would say I’m still not quite throwing it the way that I would like,” Burrow said according to the Cincinnati Bengals team website.

“I’m making good decisions, I’m putting the ball where I want to. I still think there’s another level of improvement I can get to coming back from injury on ball rotation and spin rate and all that. So, that’s going to continue to get better as I get healthier, so there’s always another level to find.”

Given that the Bengals are just 1-4 this season, many saw this as an excuse from the star quarterback and took to social media to call him out.

“but wait, i thought 3 weeks ago it was perfectly fine and he acted like it was ridiculous to ask about it affecting him guess that changes when you’re 1-4 lol” one fan wrote on X.

“This will be the excuse all year, bravo. Use the backup then,” another fan wrote.

“Leaders don’t make excuses,” someone else responded.

“Trying to make excuses after starting 1-4??” someone asked.

“Oh so everything is not ‘fine,'” another fan added.

It’s worth noting that Burrow currently ranks first in the league in touchdown passes with 12, first in passer rating at 113.6, and first 40 yard passes with five. He also ranks second in the league in completion percentage with 72.2 percent as well as passing yards with 1,370.

So clearly, he’s still playing well.

