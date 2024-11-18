Syndication: The Enquirer

The Cincinnati Bengals are having one of the most inexplicable seasons in recent memory.

The Bengals dropped to 4-7 on the season after a brutal 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Despite the Bengals record, quarterback Joe Burrow is producing at arguably the highest level of his career.

One league insider shared just how shocking the Bengals’ losses are in the wake of Burrow’s production.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow has had three games this season with 300+ yards, 3 TD passes and 0 INTs. Cincinnati is 0-3 in those games,” tweeted Ari Meirov on Monday.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow has had three games this season with 300+ yards, 3 TD passes and 0 INTs. Cincinnati is 0-3 in those games. https://t.co/PketNxgkeY pic.twitter.com/8iAH4IZqp0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“The Bengals are one of the bigger enigmas in the NFL this season. If they made the playoffs, they’d be dangerous but they just can’t put it together during the season. Shame,” one fan responded on Twitter.

“That is wild. He must be so frustrated,” one fan added.

“Y’all were hating on Herb when he was putting up these stats and his defense kept letting him down, keep that same energy,” one fan added, referencing Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

“It took the golden boy for people to admit wins aren’t a qb stat while Herbert his career has been battling the stigma,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bengals can salvage a playoff appearance out of the season.