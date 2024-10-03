Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson’s career revival in Pittsburgh has not gone according to plan.

Wilson was named the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers before the season started but has yet to appear on the field due to a lingering calf injury. Unfortunately for Wilson, Justin Fields stepped up in his place and has the Steelers at 3-1, while delivering the best quarterback play the team has seen since legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired.

In an even more brutal turn for Wilson, NFL legend J.J. Watt doesn’t seem to think Wilson should get his job back even when he’s healthy.

“He’s improved every game,” J.J. said, via Fox. “They’ve made it a little easier on him from the start in leaning on the running game and giving him some easy completions in that first game like they talked about. Arthur Smith talked about how he didn’t want to throw in the middle because of Jessie Bates, so just trying to make the game easy for him.

“As he’s gone each week, his confidence has grown. Obviously, his running ability, we’ve all known about that, so that adds to it. But he’s getting that belief in himself and the team is believing in him, so everything is coming together, and it’s working very well.”

Watt’s brother, Derek, seems to agree.

“I think he’s just done very well, like J.J. said. I mean, just really managing the game well, and he brings that extra dynamic to it with the plays he can make with his feet.

He’s done a great job doing what they need to do to win games. Last game was a little tough, and I thought he played well and gave them a fighting chance. But overall, he’s done enough to help them win games and that’s all you can really ask.”

The Steelers march to the beat of their own drum, but it’s hard to imagine Wilson has any chance of taking the job from Fields at this rate.

