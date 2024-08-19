Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert has missed the entire month of training camp practices with the team as a result of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. But he was able to return to practice this week, and it sounds like head coach Jim Harbaugh was quite elated to have him back.

During a press conference after practice on Monday, Jim Harbaugh offered a rather comical reaction to Justin Herbert returning to practice as he indicated that he thought he heard “voices of angels” celebrating the star quarterback coming back.

“I felt like music should be playing. I thought I heard music,” Harbaugh said after practice according to Pro Football Talk. “Voices of angels maybe. It felt great. It felt great.”

Herbert has established himself as one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the entire league throughout his first few years in the NFL, so it’s understandable why Harbaugh was so excited to get him back on the practice field in preparation of the upcoming NFL season.

With Herbert out, backup quarterbacks Easton Stick and Luis Perez took the vast majority of the reps during the team’s preseason practices and games. Now, Herbert will work into practice to try to get ready for the season.

[Pro Football Talk]