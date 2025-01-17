Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are trying to get the train back on the tracks as soon as possible. Although Aaron Rodgers was healthy enough to play in all 17 games this season, and despite the franchise trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, New York failed to reach the playoffs.

The disappointing year resulted in the dismissal of head coach Robert Saleh mid-season.

Now, the team is looking for Saleh’s replacement, and one name in particular is emerging, as the Jets have completed their process with him, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Jets now have completed an interview with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching position,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Jet’s should talk to Deion Sanders. His son will be there in the draft for them to pick. And sitting behind Rodger’s for a year is a good situation for him,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’m confident that, while I’ve never coached football at any level, if I fudge my resume a little bit, I can get an interview to be the Head Coach of the New York Jets,” another fan added.

“How does this guy still have a job anywhere? Not tryna hate, but how does any team look at the production of offense from the falcons and the Steelers and say hmmm yep he’s the guy!” one fan added.

“Arthur Smith couldn’t help the Steelers, how do they think he’s going to be able to resurrect the Jets,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Smith gets the job.