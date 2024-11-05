Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After leaving Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury, it appears that Dak Prescott will be sidelined for the next month — if not longer.

During his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that the team will likely place Prescott on injured reserve, which would require the quarterback to miss at least the next four games. From there, the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s timetable for a return remains unclear.

“It’s an extended period of time here,” Jones said, per ESPN. “I wouldn’t dare make a prediction when it could be. We’ll see kind of how his rehab goes.”

Prescott’s injury marks the latest setback in a season that’s been full of them in Dallas. Entering Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys find themselves in third place in the NFC East at 3-5 and on the outside looking in at the conference’s current playoff picture.

With Prescott sidelined for at least the next four weeks, Dallas will now turn to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. And while he may not possess the same resume as the Cowboys’ starter, the former Central Michigan star has amassed a 5-1 record in six games as a starter over the course of his career in Dallas.

“There’s no question that Dak’s injury is setback,” Jones said. “But we’ve seen Cooper do it. We know what we need to do, the strategies on the offense. We just need to come together game by game, use all of our players to the extent that it helps us.”

