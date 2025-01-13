Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field after warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy agreed to mutually part ways on Monday, setting up the stage for new leadership in Dallas. The move was especially surprising considering team owner and GM Jerry Jones affirmed his commitment to McCarthy throughout the regular season and prohibited him from interviewing with other teams in the early part of the offseason.

Nevertheless, McCarthy’s tenure in Dallas is over, and Jones released an official statement confirming the news.

“Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” Jones said, per Dallas’ official website.

“That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.

“Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction,” Jones continued. “I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.