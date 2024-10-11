Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce has never been shy about sharing rather private details about himself with anyone who will listen, no matter how disgusting or inappropriate those details may be. And he did it once again during the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce.

During the episode, the two were discussing the NFL’s media policy that allows media members to access the locker room after games.

Jason made it pretty clear that he does not think it’s a big deal to have media members in the locker room after games.

“I’m not gonna lie, it is a little weird that people are in there, but I don’t mind,” Jason said. “I never minded it.”

This might be the hardest Jason has made Travis laugh in the history of the show 😭 pic.twitter.com/zgmsmXH9Sr — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 10, 2024

“You never minded it?” Travis asked skeptically.

“Listen, if somebody wants to see … my [private part] is low on the totem pole,” Jason said.

“I’m not impressing anybody, or doing anything, if you wanna look at it, go for it, be my guest,” Jason said. “It’s not gonna impress you —”

“It’s gonna make some babies, man,” Travis interrupted. “That’s what it’s gonna do.”

“It’s efficient, it gets the job done,” Jason said.

The conversation eventually shifted to the two of them discussing looking at the private parts of old men at the YMCA when they were kids, with Jason saying “you can’t not look” at the undressed old men.

Needless to say, this was a rather disgusting conversation, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“This type of conversation is so beneath Taylor Swift. She needs true intellect and candor,” one person wrote on X.

“not funny. cant stand either of these guys,” another fan wrote.

“I gotta say it… Jason is wrong on this one,” a fan added.

“Did Travis forget how to be authentic? Guy is trying so hard to laugh. What happened to him?” another fan said of Travis’ reaction.

“Something is seriously wrong with Jason” another fan said.

“why are they weird” another person said.

Clearly, not everyone appreciated the candor.

