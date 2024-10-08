Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is off to a slow start to the 2024 NFL season as he has yet to put up over 100 receiving yards in a single game. But his brother Jason Kelce came to his defense a little bit before Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

During an appearance on ESPN, Jason Kelce came to the defense of his brother a little bit amid criticism and speculation that Kelce was out of shape and not focusing on football as a result of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce insists that is not the case.

“Now, he’s enjoying his life very publicly. Everything he does, and everything really our family does is very much out there. That’s just the nature of the way it is right now,” Jason Kelce said.

“I think that Trav – listen, he’s been very healthy throughout his career. This is a guy who’s always found a way to show up in the peak physical shape. I know that the optics are that he’s been all over the place. And that’s not just optics, that’s reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing. Football has always been the most important thing in Trav’s life. He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his offseason very much, even before Taylor Swift and everything else that was going on in our lives.

“He is always going to find a way to make football the No. 1 priority in terms of being prepared.”

Jason acknowledged that his brother has not put up the numbers that fans have become accustomed to so far this season, but he thinks it’s only a matter of time before he does.

“I know it’s been a slow start for him. I know the optics have certainly appeared that way,” Jason said. “Trav is always going to find a way to show up and show out. I think it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to the Travis Kelce we’ve seen.”

Kelce finished the game with nine catches for 70 yards on Monday night.

[NFL on ESPN]