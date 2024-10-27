Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) celebrates after the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

All season long, Cleveland Browns fans have been calling for the organization to make a change at the quarterback position due to the struggles of Deshaun Watson. But it took an injury for the Browns to reluctantly give Jameis Winston a shot as their starter. And on Sunday, Winston proved that he should have been the starter all along.

Winston had the best game of any Browns quarterback all season long, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. This was enough to lead the Browns to a 29-24 upset victory over a Baltimore Ravens team that had looked like a force to be reckoned with heading into the game.

Up until this game, no Browns quarterback had thrown for even 200 passing yards in a game. So clearly, Winston represents a significant improvement over Watson through at least one week of the season.

The Browns organization, particularly head coach Kevin Stefanski, had been adamant all season long that Watson “gave the team the best chance to win” at quarterback.

Clearly, that was proven wrong by Winston on Sunday. And it certainly makes you question whether their 1-6 start to the season could have been prevented by playing Winston over Watson from the very start of the season.

Expecting Winston to play like this every week for the rest of the season may be a bit bold. But even if there is some regression moving forward, it really can’t be much clearer that Winston is far better at this point than Watson, who is clearly a shell of his former self.

