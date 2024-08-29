Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When Ja’Marr Chase practiced with the Cincinnati Bengals this week, it appeared to mark the end of his “hold-in” after he skipped offseason workouts, training camp, and preseason with the team while seeking a new contract. But it seems that Chase has decided to continue skipping practice.

As Caleb Noe of WCPO reported on Thursday, Ja’Marr Chase was not suited up for practice on Thursday afternoon as he watched the team practice in street clothes for the second consecutive day after seemingly returning to practice with the team on Tuesday.

“17 minutes after the start of practice, Ja’Marr Chase just walked onto the practice field, once again in a t-shirt. Another day of no practice for the Bengals’ star WR,” Noe said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

17 minutes after the start of practice, Ja’Marr Chase just walked onto the practice field, once again in a t-shirt. Another day of no practice for the Bengals’ star WR. pic.twitter.com/2qa2bAM9UK — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 29, 2024

Chase – who still has two years remaining on his contract with the Bengals – appears to be refusing to practice as he seeks a new deal from the Bengals that would pay him significantly more than the $1,055,000 he is set to make this season.

It’s not clear whether or not Chase will be available to play for the Bengals in their season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys next month.

[Caleb Noe]