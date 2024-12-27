Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went down with an injury during this week’s loss to the Washington Commanders, and it sounds like the injury is going to sideline him for this weekend’s game, too.

The Eagles are gearing up to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. However, Jalen Hurts did not yet clear concussion protocol on Friday, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged that Hurts’ chances of playing in the game are slim.

“It’s going to be tough for him to make it,” Sirianni said, according to Pro Football Talk.

In Hurts’ absence, the Eagles are expected to start backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett took his first meaningful snaps with the Eagles last weekend after Hurts exited with an injury. He ended the game completing 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news for the Eagles to lose their quarterback at such a pivotal time in the season, and the news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“I wonder if they can pull it off without him?” one fan wrote on X.

“The Eagles need Jalen Hurts healthy for the playoffs—rest up, QB1. The team’s future depends on it,” another fan added.

“It’s your time 7… Prove to us who you really are,” someone else wrote.

“One stinkin injury and they start tumbling down the seeds. With all this talent, they better friggin pull this one out,” another fan added.

Although Pickett sustained an injury during the game, it appears he will be ready to play.

This marks Pickett’s first start with the Eagles, but it won’t be his first NFL start. He was the primary starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past two seasons.

A win this weekend would secure the NFC East title for the Eagles and guarantee they won’t fall below the No. 3 seed.

It remains to be seen how Pickett will perform on Sunday.

[Pro Football Talk]