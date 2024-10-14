Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, New England Patriots defensive captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested on some pretty disturbing charges.

And it sounds like he will be cut from the team if those charges turn out to be true.

Police said that Jabrill Peppers has been charged with “assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine” following an altercation.

During an appearance on WWPR-FM’s The Breakfast Club on Friday, New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft addressed the charges.

Kraft made it clear that if what Peppers has been accused of is true, he will no longer have a place on the team.

“When you read the [police report] initially, it turns your stomach,” Kraft said, via Sports Business Journal.

“Once he goes on the Commissioner Exempt list, they do their independent checking. We’re doing ours. If what was reported is true, he’s gone.”

Peppers has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list while the NFL investigates the situation. He has not yet been cut from the team, but it sounds like the Patriots are certainly willing to do that if the accusations turn out to be true.

