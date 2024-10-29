Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a difficult season for Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, and it sounds like the team is now making a chance.

According to a report from NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts have decided to bench Anthony Richardson.

In his place, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will take his place.

“A QB change for the Colts: Indianapolis is benching former first-round pick Anthony Richardson and turning to veteran Joe Flacco, sources tell [ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler] and me. Coaches met this morning and made the seismic organizational decision to change QBs,” Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

So far this season, Richardson has been one of the worst passers in the entire league, throwing seven interceptions to just four touchdowns with a completion percentage below 45 percent.

Behind him, the Colts have experienced quarterback Joe Flacco, who has stepped in for Richardson during two games this season while the second-year QB was sidelined with an oblique injury.

Flacco has outperformed Richardson this season, completing 65.7% of his passes for 716 yards and seven touchdowns, with only one interception.

The Colts will likely be hoping that Flacco can revitalize their season like he did for the Cleveland Browns last season.

Last season, Flacco played a key role in guiding the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs with a strong finish, earning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award along the way.

We’ll have to see whether or not he can be similarly dominant for the Colts this season.

It will also be interesting to see how Richardson handles this demotion.

[Adam Schefter]