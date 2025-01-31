Justin Tucker allegations go even deeper

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The NFL world was turned on its head after troubling allegations were levied against one of the league’s biggest and longest-tenured stars on Thursday afternoon. Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, widely regarded as the best kicker in league history, found himself at the center of controversy.

“Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists in the Baltimore area, according to an investigation by The Baltimore Banner,” reported ESPN.

Tucker then released a lengthy statement vehemently denying the allegations.

“The allegations in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false.

“Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, I have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business.

“In accusing me of misconduct, the article takes innocuous, or ambiguous, interactions and skews them so out of proportion they are no longer recognizable, and it presents vague insinuations as fact. This is desperate tabloid fodder.