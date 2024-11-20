Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants enter the post-Daniel Jones era, they’ve made yet another move aimed at addressing their quarterback position.

On Tuesday, the Giants signed veteran signal-caller Tim Boyle to their practice squad. The 30-year-old Boyle most recently appeared in two games with the Miami Dolphins earlier this season, completing 15 of his 26 pass attempts for 153 yards.

New York’s decision to sign Boyle comes just one day after the team officially announced that it was benching Jones following a lackluster first 10 games of the 2024 season. Leading the Giants to a 2-8 record, the former Duke product completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

While many assumed that New York would turn to veteran Drew Lock after benching Jones, the Giants made the surprising decision to turn to Tommy DeVito as their new starting quarterback. The move to sign Boyle could also signal that Jones won’t even be New York’s No. 3 quarterback moving forward, as the Giants look to avoid being forced to play the former first-round pick as a result of the sizable injury guarantee in his current contract.

As for Boyle, this will mark the Connecticut product’s latest team after having previously spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Houston Texans and Dolphins throughout his career. Coming off their bye week following a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany, the Giants will return to action on Sunday when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

[NFL.com]