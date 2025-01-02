Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with the most adversity they’ve faced all season. With the playoffs just around the corner, the Steelers find themselves in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

A lot of the Steelers’ recent struggles can be attributed to quarterback Russell Wilson’s recent failure to guard the ball against turnovers. In the Steelers’ last game, Wilson threw an interception in the red zone and later admitted that while he wasn’t the intended target of the throw, the interception was partially due to him and star wide receiver George Pickens not being on the same page.

In a clip that is making the rounds on social media, Pickens is told by a reporter about what Wilson said and is visibly upset when he finds out.

Steelers locker room is fine, everything is fine pic.twitter.com/b7L5ZM0vvh — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 2, 2025

Fans reacted to the clip on social media.

“Pickens is talented but a bad teammate, just acts like a high school kid on the field,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“blame the dumb ass reporter for turning the locker room on each other,” one fan added.

“Hot take: Pickens won’t be playing in Pittsburgh next year,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers can iron out their issues and get on the same page before the playoffs start.