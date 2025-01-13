Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet hangs on the heater post in a game against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell short in the playoffs yet again on Saturday, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 28-14 in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Steelers have been in a frustrating drought of playoff wins.

After the game, star wide receiver George Pickens spoke with the media about the state of things in Pittsburgh, and in particular the offense, and it wasn’t pretty.

“George Pickens says he has seen growth from the offense since he’s been with the Steelers, but admits he’s not optimistic of the offense going forward,” reported Blitzburgh on Twitter, along with a video of Pickens addressing the media.

Fans reacted to Pickens’s words on social media.

“How can you be optimistic when, in any game, but especially a playoff, you don’t believe you can push a fourth and INCHES! Oh, while down 7,” one fan wrote on Twitter, referencing head coach Mike Tomlin’s decision not to go for it on a critical fourth down early in the game.

“He is a talent What he said is the truth Everyone sees it…it’s the same narrative the media, fans, other teams and hopefully the Steelers understand He’s not wrong His antics are frustrating but he was asked a question and answered which is in line with what most see,” one fan added.

“I totally agree. I thought individuals stepped up this and improved like ca3 and Darnell Washington but overall as unit nothing changed and the ceiling wasn’t raised even with those guys improving a lot. I think it has more to do with a boring conservative scheme and concepts,” added someone else.

“everyone is mad about this but he’s right. Don’t you guys think a guy on the offense would know better that everyone else? Everyone is so quick to add him to the troubled player list but he’s just telling his truth right here,” added a fan.

“At least he’s honest man we need a big change offensively,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Steelers do to improve things in the offseason.