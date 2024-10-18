Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton was once seen as a building block of the future for the New York Jets after being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the organization. But now that he is no longer with the organization, he openly decided to let his feelings be known about his time in New York.

In a conversation with Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, Becton bashed everything from the organization’s home field to their lack of championship success compared to their crosstown rivals, the New York Giants.

“I don’t want to play in that s****** stadium,” said Becton of Metlife Stadium. “Everything is just bad about that stadium.”

“We was like the little brothers to them,” added Becton about the Giants compared to the Jets. “On their side, they had all their trophies and Super Bowls. And on our side, we were the New York Jets.”

Mekhi Becton didn’t hold back talking about his former team 😅 (via @JeffKerrCBS) pic.twitter.com/fN9Wows5aF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2024

It’s hard to argue the fact that Becton isn’t now in a better position within the Eagles organization. Philadelphia has of course made the postseason in each of the last three years, while the Jets haven’t seen the postseason in over a decade.

[Bleacher Report on X]